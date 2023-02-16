Entegris Inc. (ENTG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.29

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) established initial surge of 2.23% at $87.04, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $87.415 and sunk to $83.11 before settling in for the price of $85.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENTG posted a 52-week range of $61.75-$141.82.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 14.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $148.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $147.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.97.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Entegris Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 3,691 shares at the rate of 83.72, making the entire transaction reach 309,023 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,932. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s SVP & CTO sold 3,297 for 115.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 379,155. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,131 in total.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.05) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Entegris Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.40% and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Entegris Inc. (ENTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.11, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.42.

In the same vein, ENTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Entegris Inc., ENTG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.06% While, its Average True Range was 3.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.90% that was lower than 70.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.