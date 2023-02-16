Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.30% last month.

On February 14, 2023, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) opened at $0.84, higher 11.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. Price fluctuations for DUO have ranged from $0.60 to $8.62 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -424.00% at the time writing. With a float of $5.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 604 workers is very important to gauge.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 10.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -424.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -386.59

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

The latest stats from [Fangdd Network Group Ltd., DUO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was superior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 21.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9651, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7276. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7667. The third support level lies at $0.6933 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

There are currently 5,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 147,880 K according to its annual income of -193,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,705 K and its income totaled -600,224 K.