Genius Group Limited (GNS) went up 5.22% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) established initial surge of 5.22% at $6.45, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $6.47 and sunk to $5.85 before settling in for the price of $6.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNS posted a 52-week range of $0.30-$36.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -49.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $123.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.66.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 241 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.28, operating margin was -35.16 and Pretax Margin of -36.14.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Genius Group Limited industry. Genius Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 51.19%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -36.49 while generating a return on equity of -19.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -49.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Group Limited (GNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.78.

In the same vein, GNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Genius Group Limited, GNS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 35.65 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.93% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited (GNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 183.70% that was lower than 289.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.