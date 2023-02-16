GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) 20 Days SMA touch 4.05%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 6.86% at $5.61. During the day, the stock rose to $5.61 and sunk to $5.22 before settling in for the price of $5.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $3.82-$29.23.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 49.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $412.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 756 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.10, operating margin was +3.72 and Pretax Margin of -1.37.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 69.50% institutional ownership.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -3.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -36.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.80.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.3 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.43% that was lower than 90.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.