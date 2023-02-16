Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) volume hits 20.97 million: A New Opening for Investors

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.61% at $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1683 and sunk to $0.158 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLBZ posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$3.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -306.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1881, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5443.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 355 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -164.77, operating margin was -457.74 and Pretax Margin of -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. Helbiz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.40%, in contrast to 3.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 650,000 shares at the rate of 0.13, making the entire transaction reach 84,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,228,925. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,568,249 for 0.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 188,190. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,147,174 in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -306.30%.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.74.

In the same vein, HLBZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.02.

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 23.65 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 98.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.0377.

Raw Stochastic average of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.49% that was lower than 227.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.