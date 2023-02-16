Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) surge 3.32% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 0.08% at $25.22. During the day, the stock rose to $25.26 and sunk to $25.06 before settling in for the price of $25.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMC posted a 52-week range of $21.43-$32.15.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.69 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.68 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.43.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 204035 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 71,324,508 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,465,420. The stock had 5.61 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.62, operating margin was +5.99 and Pretax Margin of +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.65, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.28.

In the same vein, HMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.92.

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.09 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.37% that was lower than 23.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.