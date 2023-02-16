Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.97M

As on February 15, 2023, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.35% to $201.71. During the day, the stock rose to $201.74 and sunk to $198.86 before settling in for the price of $201.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HON posted a 52-week range of $166.63-$220.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $674.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $671.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $134.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $209.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $194.83.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 99000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.40, operating margin was +20.40 and Pretax Margin of +17.99.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Honeywell International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s President and CEO, SPS sold 5,420 shares at the rate of 214.17, making the entire transaction reach 1,160,798 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,343. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 40,520 for 211.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,557,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 170,881 in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.16) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 28.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.80% and is forecasted to reach 10.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honeywell International Inc. (HON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.74, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 122.96.

In the same vein, HON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.27, a figure that is expected to reach 1.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Honeywell International Inc., HON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.88 million was lower the volume of 3.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.68% While, its Average True Range was 4.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.95% that was lower than 22.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.