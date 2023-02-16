Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is predicted to post EPS of -0.46 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) set off with pace as it heaved 14.51% to $2.21. During the day, the stock rose to $2.235 and sunk to $1.90 before settling in for the price of $1.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYFM posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$21.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 205.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $108.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8000, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.3100.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 709 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.17, operating margin was +3.61 and Pretax Margin of -1.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 49.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the Board bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 3.73, making the entire transaction reach 93,142 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,607,395. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s President sold 3,500 for 14.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 274,225 in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +2.80 while generating a return on equity of 3.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 205.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.76 in the upcoming year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, HYFM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., HYFM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.64 million was inferior to the volume of 0.71 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.2000.

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 99.86% that was lower than 117.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.