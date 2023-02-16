ICL Group Ltd (ICL) PE Ratio stood at $4.67: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.65% to $7.62. During the day, the stock rose to $7.64 and sunk to $7.49 before settling in for the price of $7.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICL posted a 52-week range of $7.09-$12.96.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.76%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 189.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $720.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.04.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12500 employees. It has generated 1,697,688 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 191,127. The stock had 4.93 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.23, operating margin was +17.11 and Pretax Margin of +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. ICL Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.91%, in contrast to 25.04% institutional ownership.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 189.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.76% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICL Group Ltd (ICL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99.

In the same vein, ICL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

[ICL Group Ltd, ICL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.00% that was lower than 36.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.