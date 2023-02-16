Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.13

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.29% at $57.82. During the day, the stock rose to $58.3475 and sunk to $57.09 before settling in for the price of $57.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IART posted a 52-week range of $40.67-$68.29.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $83.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.12, operating margin was +16.84 and Pretax Margin of +13.92.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 08, this organization’s SVP, Fin & Princ Acct Officer sold 279 shares at the rate of 56.22, making the entire transaction reach 15,684 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,552. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Executive Vice President &CHRO sold 1,165 for 55.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 65,020. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,997 in total.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.72) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +10.96 while generating a return on equity of 10.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.15, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.02.

In the same vein, IART’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.72% that was lower than 33.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.