Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.60

Markets

As on February 15, 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.88% to $35.70. During the day, the stock rose to $35.74 and sunk to $35.24 before settling in for the price of $35.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KDP posted a 52-week range of $33.35-$41.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 14.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.42 billion, simultaneously with a float of $886.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.87.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 27500 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.40, operating margin was +22.61 and Pretax Margin of +22.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.20%, in contrast to 54.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 18, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 35.00, making the entire transaction reach 350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06, Company’s CEO & Executive Chairman sold 125,000 for 36.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,503,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,303,186 in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +16.92 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.98, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.90.

In the same vein, KDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., KDP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.79 million was better the volume of 6.32 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.68% that was lower than 19.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

