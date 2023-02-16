Search
Shaun Noe
KeyCorp (KEY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.4 million

Company News

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) flaunted slowness of -0.10% at $19.26, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $19.445 and sunk to $19.07 before settling in for the price of $19.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KEY posted a 52-week range of $15.26-$26.82.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 108.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $933.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $929.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17477 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +28.70 and Pretax Margin of +28.70.

KeyCorp (KEY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the KeyCorp industry. KeyCorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Head of Commercial Bank sold 5,352 shares at the rate of 19.95, making the entire transaction reach 106,772 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 194,280. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Director sold 5,200 for 17.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,468. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,139 in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.58) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +23.51 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 108.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KeyCorp (KEY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.02, and its Beta score is 1.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.76.

In the same vein, KEY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [KeyCorp, KEY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 12.18 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp (KEY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.28% that was lower than 37.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Open at price of $30.55: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Shaun Noe -
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.42% to $30.77. During the...
Read more

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Moves 0.12% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) set off with pace...
Read more

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) last month performance of -33.82% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Sana Meer -
As on February 15, 2023, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) started slowly as it slid -8.67% to $1.37. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

