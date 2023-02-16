Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) EPS growth this year is 6.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.63% to $127.77. During the day, the stock rose to $128.36 and sunk to $126.73 before settling in for the price of $128.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMB posted a 52-week range of $108.74-$144.53.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 1.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $337.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $336.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $129.99.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 44000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.83, operating margin was +13.08 and Pretax Margin of +11.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 77.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 41,698 shares at the rate of 140.08, making the entire transaction reach 5,840,943 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,593. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for 137.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 283,801. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,102 in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.44) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 364.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.35, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 143.46.

In the same vein, KMB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.72, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kimberly-Clark Corporation, KMB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.64 million was inferior to the volume of 1.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.28% While, its Average True Range was 2.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.47% that was lower than 18.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) return on Assets touches 23.19: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Shaun Noe -
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 2.27% at $44.12. During the day, the...
Read more

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is predicted to post EPS of -0.29 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Sana Meer -
Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.75% to $69.52. During the day, the...
Read more

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $72.67: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) established initial surge of 0.57% at $83.62, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.