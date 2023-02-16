Last month’s performance of -1.89% for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is certainly impressive

February 14, 2023, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) trading session started at the price of $32.42, that was -1.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.49 and dropped to $31.56 before settling in for the closing price of $32.49. A 52-week range for SBCF has been $29.05 – $38.06.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 13.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 51.10%. With a float of $60.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.44 million.

In an organization with 989 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stocks. The insider ownership of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 266,655. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,078 shares at a rate of $33.01, taking the stock ownership to the 160,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 5,621 for $35.48, making the entire transaction worth $199,433. This insider now owns 21,867 shares in total.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.53) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (SBCF) raw stochastic average was set at 52.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.68. However, in the short run, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.57. Second resistance stands at $32.99. The third major resistance level sits at $33.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.13. The third support level lies at $30.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Key Stats

There are 61,414K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.73 billion. As of now, sales total 446,590 K while income totals 106,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 144,760 K while its last quarter net income were 23,930 K.