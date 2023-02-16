Search
Shaun Noe
Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) EPS growth this year is -199.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) established initial surge of 9.70% at $0.70, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.739 and sunk to $0.60 before settling in for the price of $0.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZEV posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$6.05.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -199.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6076, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0908.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 205 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -28.55, operating margin was -200.76 and Pretax Margin of -480.04.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lightning eMotors Inc. industry. Lightning eMotors Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 19.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 1,300,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 1,430,130 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,571,903. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 570,563 for 2.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,199,038. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,871,903 in total.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of -480.04 while generating a return on equity of -92.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -199.90% and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in the upcoming year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49.

In the same vein, ZEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lightning eMotors Inc., ZEV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.1120.

Raw Stochastic average of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.88%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.99% that was lower than 153.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

