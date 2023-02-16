Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) average volume reaches $2.08M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 2.73% at $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1729 and sunk to $0.163 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKCO posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$0.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 284.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1865, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2606.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 180 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.60, operating margin was -43.86 and Pretax Margin of -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Luokung Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.50%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.40%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.42.

In the same vein, LKCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0159.

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.96% that was lower than 89.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.