LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) recent quarterly performance of 14.87% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.02% to $100.11. During the day, the stock rose to $100.29 and sunk to $98.58 before settling in for the price of $100.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYB posted a 52-week range of $71.46-$112.53.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 294.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $254.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $89.24.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 98.99, making the entire transaction reach 989,901 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,600. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 31, Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for 84.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 145,454. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,998 in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.66) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 294.90% and is forecasted to reach 10.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.74, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.01.

In the same vein, LYB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.94, a figure that is expected to reach 1.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Going through the that latest performance of [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.53 million was inferior to the volume of 1.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.73% While, its Average True Range was 2.14.

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.07% that was lower than 33.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.