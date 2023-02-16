Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) EPS is poised to hit 1.19 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 0.06% at $53.68. During the day, the stock rose to $54.29 and sunk to $53.23 before settling in for the price of $53.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMP posted a 52-week range of $44.79-$60.55.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $204.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.68.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1715 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.37, operating margin was +29.85 and Pretax Margin of +26.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 52.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director sold 2,892 shares at the rate of 53.43, making the entire transaction reach 154,524 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,095. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 02, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 11,669 for 49.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 571,781. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,119 in total.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.15) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.40% and is forecasted to reach 5.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.06, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43.

In the same vein, MMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.11, a figure that is expected to reach 1.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.69 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.12% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.92% that was lower than 21.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.