No matter how cynical the overall market is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) performance over the last week is recorded 2.21%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) established initial surge of 4.37% at $35.10, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $35.12 and sunk to $33.06 before settling in for the price of $33.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$37.57.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 493.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.52.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 91 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.56, operating margin was +15.35 and Pretax Margin of +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aehr Test Systems industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Director sold 98,083 shares at the rate of 36.42, making the entire transaction reach 3,572,379 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s VP of Engineering sold 30,043 for 35.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,071,333. This particular insider is now the holder of 162,114 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 493.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $81.82, and its Beta score is 2.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 880.13.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.61% While, its Average True Range was 2.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.54% that was lower than 107.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.