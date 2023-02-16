No matter how cynical the overall market is Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) performance over the last week is recorded 3.33%

On February 14, 2023, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) opened at $16.77, higher 3.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.4799 and dropped to $16.10 before settling in for the closing price of $16.74. Price fluctuations for HLF have ranged from $12.04 to $44.18 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.10% at the time writing. With a float of $96.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.00 million.

In an organization with 10800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.19, operating margin of +12.59, and the pretax margin is +9.66.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 249,646. In this transaction Chairman & interim CEO of this company bought 19,675 shares at a rate of $12.69, taking the stock ownership to the 275,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 7,800 for $12.78, making the entire transaction worth $99,659. This insider now owns 321,793 shares in total.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.50% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.51 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s (HLF) raw stochastic average was set at 49.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.84. However, in the short run, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.86. Second resistance stands at $18.36. The third major resistance level sits at $19.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.10.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Key Stats

There are currently 97,883K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.68 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,803 M according to its annual income of 447,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,295 M and its income totaled 82,200 K.