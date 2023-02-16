No matter how cynical the overall market is Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) performance over the last week is recorded 2.85%

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 7.00% at $7.95. During the day, the stock rose to $7.96 and sunk to $7.36 before settling in for the price of $7.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOTV posted a 52-week range of $3.64-$29.50.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 86.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $204.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2099 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.07, operating margin was +0.53 and Pretax Margin of -64.36.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Inotiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 48.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 2,123 shares at the rate of 5.82, making the entire transaction reach 12,366 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,051. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 6.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,388 in total.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.02) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -61.54 while generating a return on equity of -144.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Inotiv Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.20%.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, NOTV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.86, a figure that is expected to reach -1.30 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.60% that was lower than 186.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.