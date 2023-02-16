No matter how cynical the overall market is, NatWest Group plc (NWG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.07%

February 14, 2023, NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) trading session started at the price of $7.50, that was 1.07% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.63 and dropped to $7.50 before settling in for the closing price of $7.51. A 52-week range for NWG has been $4.70 – $7.80.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -3.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 417.20%. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.92 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NatWest Group plc stocks. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 417.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.31% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NatWest Group plc (NWG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.12 million, its volume of 1.09 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.65 in the near term. At $7.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.39.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

There are 4,836,006K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.36 billion. As of now, sales total 16,791 M while income totals 4,494 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,629 M while its last quarter net income were 299,160 K.