Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Urban Edge Properties (UE) performance over the last week is recorded -0.50%

Markets

As on February 15, 2023, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) started slowly as it slid -0.06% to $15.93. During the day, the stock rose to $16.025 and sunk to $15.75 before settling in for the price of $15.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UE posted a 52-week range of $12.91-$19.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $113.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.54.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.17, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.37.

In the same vein, UE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Urban Edge Properties, UE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.09 million was better the volume of 0.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.46% that was lower than 30.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is 21.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) established initial surge of 9.87% at $10.69, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $93.79K

Shaun Noe -
Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE: BSMX) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.76% at $6.54. During the...
Read more

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.72

Sana Meer -
Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.73% to $0.57. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.