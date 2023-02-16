Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is predicted to post EPS of 5.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Analyst Insights

As on February 15, 2023, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) started slowly as it slid -1.41% to $460.94. During the day, the stock rose to $468.09 and sunk to $458.93 before settling in for the price of $467.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOC posted a 52-week range of $380.30-$556.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $492.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $486.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 95000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.42, operating margin was +9.84 and Pretax Margin of +15.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 13, this organization’s Corp. VP & General Counsel sold 2,547 shares at the rate of 467.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,191,512 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,249. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 13, Company’s Corp VP, Controller & CAO sold 1,178 for 467.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 551,080. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,737 in total.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $6.11) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.70% and is forecasted to reach 24.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.63, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 166.73.

In the same vein, NOC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 31.50, a figure that is expected to reach 5.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Northrop Grumman Corporation, NOC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.98 million was lower the volume of 1.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.48% While, its Average True Range was 10.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.21% that was lower than 33.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) average volume reaches $1.86M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer -
Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.63% to $42.58. During the...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) last week performance was 12.20%

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) set off with pace as it heaved 5.83%...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as WeWork Inc. (WE) last week performance was 1.76%

Shaun Noe -
WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) established initial surge of 11.61% at $1.73, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.