Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $65.42K

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 21.10% to $2.64. During the day, the stock rose to $2.93 and sunk to $2.32 before settling in for the price of $2.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONVO posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$4.67.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -18.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 14 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.53, operating margin was -765.27 and Pretax Margin of -763.07.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 17.80% institutional ownership.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -763.20 while generating a return on equity of -32.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.00%.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.54.

In the same vein, ONVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37.

Technical Analysis of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

[Organovo Holdings Inc., ONVO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 160.39% that was higher than 90.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.