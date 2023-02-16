Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $65.42K

Markets

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 21.10% to $2.64. During the day, the stock rose to $2.93 and sunk to $2.32 before settling in for the price of $2.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONVO posted a 52-week range of $1.37-$4.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -18.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.13.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 14 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +90.53, operating margin was -765.27 and Pretax Margin of -763.07.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Organovo Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 17.80% institutional ownership.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -763.20 while generating a return on equity of -32.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.00%.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.54.

In the same vein, ONVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37.

Technical Analysis of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO)

[Organovo Holdings Inc., ONVO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 160.39% that was higher than 90.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $919.21K

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.65%...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Teradyne Inc. (TER) as it 5-day change was 0.77%

Sana Meer -
Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) established initial surge of 0.42% at $108.46, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

First Republic Bank (FRC) 14-day ATR is 3.86: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Steve Mayer -
As on February 15, 2023, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) started slowly as it slid -1.20% to $133.74. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.