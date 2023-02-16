Search
Shaun Noe
PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) volume hits 2.62 million: A New Opening for Investors

Company News

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) flaunted slowness of -0.83% at $41.78, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $42.01 and sunk to $40.51 before settling in for the price of $42.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $16.07-$49.00.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.54.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3418 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.51, operating margin was +2.61 and Pretax Margin of +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PBF Energy Inc. industry. PBF Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 117,500 shares at the rate of 47.28, making the entire transaction reach 5,555,729 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,126. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for 45.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,493,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,662 in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $6.49) by $1.47. This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in the upcoming year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.19, and its Beta score is 1.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.46.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.06, a figure that is expected to reach 4.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PBF Energy Inc., PBF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.87% that was lower than 53.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

