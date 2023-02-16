Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.13M

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.05% at $37.02. During the day, the stock rose to $37.205 and sunk to $36.4414 before settling in for the price of $37.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPR posted a 52-week range of $21.14-$53.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -10.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.82.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 16100 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.97, operating margin was -5.59 and Pretax Margin of -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Director sold 500 shares at the rate of 26.29, making the entire transaction reach 13,145 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,641. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Director sold 500 for 29.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,141 in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.97. This company achieved a net margin of -10.86 while generating a return on equity of -544.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in the upcoming year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, SPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.43 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.56% While, its Average True Range was 1.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.93% that was higher than 57.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.