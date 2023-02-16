STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is expecting 7.89% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 14, 2023, STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) opened at $35.54, lower -0.50% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $35.72. Price fluctuations for STAG have ranged from $26.56 to $42.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 17.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.00% at the time writing. With a float of $178.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 86 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of +29.17, and the pretax margin is +34.94.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of STAG Industrial Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 629,654. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $41.98, taking the stock ownership to the 22,088 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 10,000 for $39.66, making the entire transaction worth $396,576. This insider now owns 37,088 shares in total.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +34.16 while generating a return on equity of 6.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 32.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)

Looking closely at STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, STAG Industrial Inc.’s (STAG) raw stochastic average was set at 84.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.30. However, in the short run, STAG Industrial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.95. Second resistance stands at $36.35. The third major resistance level sits at $36.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.51.

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) Key Stats

There are currently 179,216K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 562,160 K according to its annual income of 192,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 166,310 K and its income totaled 63,330 K.