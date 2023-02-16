SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) recent quarterly performance of 39.06% is not showing the real picture

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.59% at $1.21. During the day, the stock rose to $1.47 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSY posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$2.10.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8055, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9875.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1376 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.92, operating margin was -12.92 and Pretax Margin of -3.91.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.10%, in contrast to 15.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s CEO, Chairman and President bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 25,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 543,343.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4.17 while generating a return on equity of -8.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.00%.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, SSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.21 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 74735.0. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.1273.

Raw Stochastic average of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 93.47% that was higher than 68.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.