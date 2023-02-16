Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.57

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) open the trading on February 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.17% to $5.81. During the day, the stock rose to $5.83 and sunk to $5.68 before settling in for the price of $5.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ERIC posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$12.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 92.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.74.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 104490 employees. It has generated 2,573,188 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 177,430. The stock had 3.60 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.79, operating margin was +11.29 and Pretax Margin of +9.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 8.20% institutional ownership.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.16) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +6.90 while generating a return on equity of 15.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 92.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.68, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.10.

In the same vein, ERIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

[Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), ERIC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 43.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.39% that was lower than 44.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.