The key reasons why Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) is 10.73% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 15, 2023, Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) set off with pace as it heaved 14.13% to $193.81. During the day, the stock rose to $194.82 and sunk to $175.50 before settling in for the price of $169.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WIRE posted a 52-week range of $94.39-$175.03.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 611.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $18.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $149.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $132.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1440 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.47, operating margin was +26.97 and Pretax Margin of +26.98.

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $6.81) by $3.16. This company achieved a net margin of +20.88 while generating a return on equity of 49.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 611.90% and is forecasted to reach 16.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 74.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.45, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.91.

In the same vein, WIRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 35.54, a figure that is expected to reach 5.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Encore Wire Corporation, WIRE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.05% While, its Average True Range was 6.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.60% that was higher than 44.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.