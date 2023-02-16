The key reasons why Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is -38.42% away from 52-week high?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.53% at $10.53. During the day, the stock rose to $10.90 and sunk to $10.25 before settling in for the price of $11.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NINE posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$17.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $316.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 944 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.03, operating margin was -13.54 and Pretax Margin of -18.49.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 52.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 14.99, making the entire transaction reach 1,499,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,349,087. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 22, Company’s 10% Owner sold 300,000 for 12.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,702,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,449,087 in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -18.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, NINE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.36% that was lower than 115.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.