The key reasons why TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is -95.08% away from 52-week high?

As on February 15, 2023, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.33% to $0.65. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6529 and sunk to $0.6001 before settling in for the price of $0.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WULF posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$13.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7791, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4542.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. TeraWulf Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 317,259 shares at the rate of 7.88, making the entire transaction reach 2,500,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 654,706. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 for 7.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,249,997. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,339,040 in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -88.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.50%.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.11.

In the same vein, WULF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TeraWulf Inc., WULF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.24 million was better the volume of 2.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.0914.

Raw Stochastic average of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 192.66% that was higher than 187.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.