The Progressive Corporation (PGR) last month performance of 8.62% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on February 15, 2023, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.93% to $141.96. During the day, the stock rose to $142.01 and sunk to $139.20 before settling in for the price of $139.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $100.81-$141.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 15.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $82.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $132.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $123.10.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 49000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +2.80 and Pretax Margin of +1.86.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 86.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31, this organization’s Vice Pres, Secretary and CLO sold 3,284 shares at the rate of 135.73, making the entire transaction reach 445,737 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,888. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 930 for 135.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 126,015. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,041 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.89) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.40% and is forecasted to reach 7.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $122.38, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.42.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Progressive Corporation, PGR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.95 million was lower the volume of 2.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.90% While, its Average True Range was 2.63.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.84%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.60% that was lower than 23.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.