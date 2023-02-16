Search
Shaun Noe
Trinseo PLC (TSE) is predicted to post EPS of -0.62 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) started the day on February 15, 2023, with a price increase of 4.10% at $27.41. During the day, the stock rose to $27.79 and sunk to $25.99 before settling in for the price of $26.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSE posted a 52-week range of $17.54-$59.29.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 334.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $934.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.32.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Trinseo PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 93.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Director sold 6,900 shares at the rate of 24.59, making the entire transaction reach 169,706 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,300. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director bought 2,850 for 25.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 71,278. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,515 in total.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.03) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trinseo PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 334.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in the upcoming year.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trinseo PLC (TSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.18.

In the same vein, TSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trinseo PLC (TSE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.61 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Trinseo PLC (TSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.32% that was higher than 58.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

