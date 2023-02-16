Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) stock priced at $15.78, down -0.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.94 and dropped to $15.625 before settling in for the closing price of $15.88. VRRM’s price has ranged from $12.70 to $18.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 993.60%. With a float of $148.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1306 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.41, operating margin of +22.58, and the pretax margin is +12.33.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 993.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.76% during the next five years compared to 133.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Verra Mobility Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Verra Mobility Corporation’s (VRRM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.97 in the near term. At $16.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.34.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.34 billion, the company has a total of 149,876K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 550,590 K while annual income is 41,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 197,660 K while its latest quarter income was 24,580 K.