A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with NIO Inc. (NIO) as it 5-day change was -2.67%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.95% to $10.19. During the day, the stock rose to $10.60 and sunk to $10.185 before settling in for the price of $10.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $8.38-$26.27.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.64 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.42.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 15204 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.35, operating margin was -12.86 and Pretax Margin of -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.70%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Inc. (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.72.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [NIO Inc., NIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 36.36 million was inferior to the volume of 46.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.46% that was lower than 89.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.