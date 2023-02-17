AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.60

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.01% at $149.53. During the day, the stock rose to $150.50 and sunk to $148.73 before settling in for the price of $151.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABBV posted a 52-week range of $134.09-$175.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.77 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.77 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $258.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $155.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $148.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.72, operating margin was +39.05 and Pretax Margin of +23.21.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. AbbVie Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 70.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12, this organization’s EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER sold 42,370 shares at the rate of 163.44, making the entire transaction reach 6,925,018 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,837. Preceding that transaction, on May 23, Company’s Vice Chairman sold 79,801 for 150.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,041,780. This particular insider is now the holder of 152,103 in total.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +20.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.92, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.60.

In the same vein, ABBV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.51, a figure that is expected to reach 2.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.73 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.66% While, its Average True Range was 2.95.

Raw Stochastic average of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.29% that was lower than 20.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.