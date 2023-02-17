Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

American International Group Inc. (AIG) EPS is poised to hit 1.29 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.53% to $62.16. During the day, the stock rose to $63.07 and sunk to $61.23 before settling in for the price of $61.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AIG posted a 52-week range of $47.05-$65.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 77.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 257.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $763.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $740.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.65.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 36600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +21.48 and Pretax Margin of +23.24.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry. American International Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 92.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 80,000,000 shares at the rate of 21.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,680,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 501,145,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s 10% Owner bought 720,000 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 720,000 in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19.

American International Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 257.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 77.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American International Group Inc. (AIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.69, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.58.

In the same vein, AIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.85, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Going through the that latest performance of [American International Group Inc., AIG]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.98 million was inferior to the volume of 4.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.00% that was higher than 21.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Kellogg Company (K) EPS growth this year is 16.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Steve Mayer -
Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.51% at $66.84. During the day, the stock...
Read more

The Mosaic Company (MOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $51.50: Right on the Precipice

Shaun Noe -
The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) open the trading on February 16, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.57% to $50.40. During the day,...
Read more

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) EPS is poised to hit -0.52 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) flaunted slowness of -0.50% at $5.98, as the Stock market unbolted on February 16, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

