Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.25 million

As on February 16, 2023, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) started slowly as it slid -2.46% to $26.94. During the day, the stock rose to $27.475 and sunk to $26.88 before settling in for the price of $27.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMKR posted a 52-week range of $14.89-$31.38.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.94.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 30400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.97, operating margin was +12.48 and Pretax Margin of +11.65.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Amkor Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.10%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 19, this organization’s CFO sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 29.28, making the entire transaction reach 175,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,512. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s President and CEO sold 30,000 for 30.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 921,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 155,000 in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +10.48 while generating a return on equity of 24.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.10, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.60.

In the same vein, AMKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Amkor Technology Inc., AMKR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was better the volume of 1.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.43% that was lower than 46.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.