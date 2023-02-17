Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recent quarterly performance of 17.35% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.20% to $193.83. During the day, the stock rose to $196.30 and sunk to $192.96 before settling in for the price of $196.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADI posted a 52-week range of $133.48-$196.41.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $512.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $504.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $170.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $159.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 24450 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.19, operating margin was +29.37 and Pretax Margin of +25.79.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Analog Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s Director sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 194.34, making the entire transaction reach 1,166,040 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,157. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 02, Company’s Director sold 6,800 for 180.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,224,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,157 in total.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.58) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +22.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.60% and is forecasted to reach 10.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.77, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.04.

In the same vein, ADI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.27, a figure that is expected to reach 2.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Analog Devices Inc., ADI]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.74 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.61% While, its Average True Range was 4.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.20% that was lower than 35.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.