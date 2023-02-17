AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.73M

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price increase of 0.38% at $18.55. During the day, the stock rose to $18.61 and sunk to $18.175 before settling in for the price of $18.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AU posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$26.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -0.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 57.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $412.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.63.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 30561 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.07, operating margin was +21.05 and Pretax Margin of +17.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Gold Industry. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 27.10% institutional ownership.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.9) by -$0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +15.44 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 57.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.98, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.84.

In the same vein, AU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.51% that was lower than 47.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.