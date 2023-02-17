Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) volume hits 9.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price decrease of -3.41% at $115.39. During the day, the stock rose to $118.08 and sunk to $115.14 before settling in for the price of $119.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMAT posted a 52-week range of $71.12-$143.79.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $853.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $834.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $108.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.76.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 33000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.30, operating margin was +29.96 and Pretax Margin of +29.59.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Applied Materials Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.35%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 20, this organization’s Director sold 377 shares at the rate of 107.80, making the entire transaction reach 40,641 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s GVP, Applied Global Services sold 29 for 91.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,652. This particular insider is now the holder of 87,532 in total.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.73) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +25.40 while generating a return on equity of 53.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.10% and is forecasted to reach 6.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.51, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.32.

In the same vein, AMAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.44, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.08 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.17% While, its Average True Range was 4.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.28% that was higher than 48.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.