Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.30M

As on February 16, 2023, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) started slowly as it slid -4.19% to $4.34. During the day, the stock rose to $4.4861 and sunk to $4.31 before settling in for the price of $4.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATRA posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$14.97.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $103.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $461.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.64.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 334 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.08, operating margin was -431.86 and Pretax Margin of -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,485 shares at the rate of 5.46, making the entire transaction reach 13,568 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 188,849. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s President and CEO sold 15,591 for 4.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 441,696 in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in the upcoming year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.25.

In the same vein, ATRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.94 million was lower the volume of 1.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.01% that was lower than 96.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.