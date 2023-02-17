Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Moves 3.02% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) established initial surge of 3.02% at $187.36, as the Stock market unbolted on February 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $188.57 and sunk to $179.23 before settling in for the price of $181.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $113.86-$335.84.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 34.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $148.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $188.33.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Atlassian Corporation industry. Atlassian Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 shares at the rate of 180.31, making the entire transaction reach 1,553,193 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 275,648. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for 180.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,553,192. This particular insider is now the holder of 275,648 in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 58.23.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Atlassian Corporation, TEAM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.69 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.64% While, its Average True Range was 10.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.79% that was lower than 90.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.