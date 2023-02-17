Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $181.64K

As on February 16, 2023, Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) started slowly as it slid -1.11% to $4.45. During the day, the stock rose to $4.5499 and sunk to $4.37 before settling in for the price of $4.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IPSC posted a 52-week range of $4.34-$15.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $268.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.89.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Century Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 36.54%, in contrast to 58.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 09, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 550,000 shares at the rate of 13.03, making the entire transaction reach 7,166,610 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,816,814.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.59) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -38.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.70% and is forecasted to reach -2.15 in the upcoming year.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 57.21.

In the same vein, IPSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Century Therapeutics Inc., IPSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was better the volume of 0.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.46% that was lower than 59.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.