Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) 14-day ATR is 2.81: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.01% to $75.86. During the day, the stock rose to $76.80 and sunk to $74.77 before settling in for the price of $77.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDAY posted a 52-week range of $43.23-$79.66.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $153.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $60.62.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 09, this organization’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 3,902 shares at the rate of 77.50, making the entire transaction reach 302,405 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 96,575. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07, Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer sold 6,000 for 72.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 437,170. This particular insider is now the holder of 176,643 in total.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 225.11.

In the same vein, CDAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CDAY]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.41% While, its Average True Range was 2.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.97% that was lower than 55.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.