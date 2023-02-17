Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) average volume reaches $1.09M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) started the day on February 16, 2023, with a price increase of 3.28% at $1.89. During the day, the stock rose to $2.07 and sunk to $1.65 before settling in for the price of $1.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIFR posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.94.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $247.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $469.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0433, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4423.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Cipher Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 11.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 0.82, making the entire transaction reach 28,679 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,120,614. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 1.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,718. This particular insider is now the holder of 270,266 in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.31. This company achieved a return on equity of -27.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29.

In the same vein, CIFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.3130.

Raw Stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 216.35% that was higher than 160.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.