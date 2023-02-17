Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) volume hits 1.38 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.00% to $56.73. During the day, the stock rose to $57.12 and sunk to $55.10 before settling in for the price of $56.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCEP posted a 52-week range of $41.80-$57.63.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $457.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $289.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 33000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.82, operating margin was +13.04 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 32.00% institutional ownership.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.21, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.51.

In the same vein, CCEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.30, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, CCEP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.33 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.69% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.92% that was lower than 20.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.