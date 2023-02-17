Search
Sana Meer
Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) latest performance of 0.49% is not what was on cards

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 16, 2023, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.49% to $2.06. During the day, the stock rose to $2.06 and sunk to $1.98 before settling in for the price of $2.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIG posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$2.47.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 12.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.20 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.76 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.16.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5025 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.68, operating margin was +17.42 and Pretax Margin of +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 21.80% institutional ownership.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.58, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.57.

In the same vein, CIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, CIG]. Its last 5-days volume of 5.16 million was inferior to the volume of 5.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.61% that was lower than 52.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

